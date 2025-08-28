Largest-ever import of liquid ecstasy seized at border

An estimated 1950 litres of GBL was seized. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

The largest-ever import of GBL (gamma butyrolactone) - commonly known as liquid ecstasy - has been seized at the border in a joint police and customs operation.

An estimated 1950 litres were uncovered, with a street value of $14 million.

Operation Hermes, which terminated this week, was a six-month police investigation, which included intelligence-led targeting at the border.

A commercial shipment was inspected by customs officers on arrival and anomalies were identified.

Detective inspector Darrin Thomson said the painstaking investigation was a joint effort and a real success for our communities having kept this off our streets.

"This is good news for the Wellington region. We have been able to disrupt a significant transnational criminal network operating in the area, stopping the biggest ever import of GBL from reaching the streets of our capital where it could have caused considerable harm.

"This seizure has a street value of $14 million and would have provided more than a million doses into our communities."

Four men are now before the courts on a range of significant drugs charges.

Chief customs officer regional investigations Rachael Manning said the planned joint operation and landmark border interception reflected the strength of their border protection systems.

"This is believed to be the largest ever seizure of drugs at New Zealand's border. Customs intelligence enabled our targeting team to identify an import method being used by the suspects to smuggle drugs.

"Following the seizure, we carefully coordinated a controlled delivery to gather evidence against those responsible," she said.

As part of the joint operation, several importations of methamphetamine, totalling more than 10 kilograms, was also intercepted, with a street value of approximately $3.75 million and a social harm value of more than $10 million.

The four men arrested - aged between the ages of 38 and 75 - have appeared in the Wellington District Court facing a variety of drug charges.

They are due to reappear in Wellington District Court on September 15 and September 22. Two have been remanded in custody.

Police also seized a number of vehicles and boats as part of an asset recovery phase.