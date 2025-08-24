One dead after crash in Waikato

One person has died after a crash in Te Mata, between Raglan and Kawhia in Waikato.

Police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on Kawhia Rd at 5.50pm on Saturday.

Police said despite the best efforts of emergency services, one person died at the scene and another was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

- RNZ