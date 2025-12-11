Public help sought over infant's broken leg

Photo: RNZ

Police are seeking the community's help to find out what happened to a three-week-old baby who suffered a serious injury in Hutt Valley.

On December 2, police were notified that the girl had been brought into hospital by her family.

She had a broken leg - an unusual injury for such a young baby.

Her condition is improving, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said the investigation has "uncovered contrasting narratives on the circumstances, and officers are appealing to the community to assist with understanding exactly how this baby girl bore such serious injuries to come forward".

He thanked people who have come forward so far.