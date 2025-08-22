'Nervous wines': Tipsy driver had Tinder jitters

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin woman with the pre-date jitters was slapped with a ticket by police after downing some glasses of wine to loosen her nerves.

The 31-year-old woman stopped at an alcohol checkpoint in Musselburgh Rise last night at 8.40pm on her way to her Tinder date, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 348mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

The woman told police she had drunk a couple of ‘‘nervous wines’’ before she left for her date.

She received an infringement notice and headed off afterwards.

‘‘[I] don’t know how the date went,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

Earlier at 4pm, a 19-year-old teenager drove into a checkpoint in Centre Rd, Momona, holding his phone in one hand and filming police.

‘‘Because he was driving a vehicle using his cell phone, we pulled him over,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

When police spoke to the teenager, they discovered he was supposed to be only operating a vehicle with an alcohol interlock — the car he was driving did not have one.

The vehicle was then impounded.

‘‘He drew attention to himself by using his cell phone coming up to the checkpoint, and as a result, is now appearing in Court and will have a ticket for using his cell phone as well.’’

He also underwent breath testing procedures and he was found to be sober.

