Driver crashed while six times over limit, police say

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin man was found to be driving more than six times over the legal alcohol limit after he mounted the footpath and crashed into a fence, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Hereford and Ann Sts, at about 4.50pm yesterday.

A 55-year-old man had attempted to turn into Hereford St from Highgate but failed to take the corner, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He mounted the footpath and collided with a fence, causing moderate damage.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 1538mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

It was a third or subsequent offence, Snr Sgt Bond added.

The car was impounded and the man was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Crashed while asleep at the wheel: police

Police responded to another crash, on State Highway 1 near Palmerston, at about 3.25am on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man had fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed in a power pole, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The car was written off.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 651mcg.

His driver’s licence was suspended and he was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court, on drink-driving and careless driving charges.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz