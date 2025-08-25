Firefighter hit by vehicle during emergency callout 'being supported by family'

Emergency services attend the scene of the crash on Waitahuna Gully Rd. Photo: Nick Brook

A firefighter has been airlifted to hospital after being injured during an emergency callout in South Otago on Monday morning.

The firefighter was hit by a vehicle as crews responded to an incident in Waitahuna, between Lawrence and Milton, in which a person was injured in a fall.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand deputy national commander Brendan Nally confirmed the firefighter had been injured while attending the incident.

‘‘They have been transferred to hospital where they are being supported by family and Fenz staff.

‘‘The firefighter’s brigade colleagues are also being supported by the Fire and Emergency peer support team and the local group manager.’’

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a ‘‘fall incident’’ in Waitahuna Gully Rd at 9.13am this morning.

One helicopter and an operations manager attended, and one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

They were later notified of a motor vehicle incident, also in Waitahuna, at 10.09am.

A helicopter and operations manager again responded and one patient, in a moderate condition, was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a single-vehicle collision ‘‘involving a pedestrian’’ in Waitahuna Gully Rd, at 9.48am.

Two Fenz vehicles, three police vehicles and two helicopters could be seen converging on an area about 500m from the centre of Waitahuna.

One of the helicopters left the scene at about 11.10am.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz