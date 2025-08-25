Part falls from Chch Ferris wheel during Illuminate show

A Ferris wheel at the Illuminate Light & Sound Experience in Christchurch. Photo: Illuminate Light & Sound Experience / Facebook

WorkSafe is investigating after a part fell off an operating Ferris wheel at the Illuminate light show in Christchurch on Sunday.

The festival, which runs over three weekends in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, included interactive lighting installations, amusement rides and food trucks.

It was also touring other locations around the South Island.

WorkSafe said it was contacted by a member of the public on Monday morning about the Ferris wheel.

A WorkSafe inspector would assess the ride before the show was due to reopen on Thursday.

Illuminate organisers said a small cover plate came loose from one of the drive wheels on Sunday night.

Operations manager Michael Dewar said they wanted to reassure the public the Ferris wheel remained safe.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we take any concern raised seriously. While we understand there may be public interest, we want to be clear: this was a minor maintenance issue, not a fault with the ride itself."

The plate weighed about 200 grams, was about 5cm in diameter and was only cosmetic, Dewar said. It did not affect the operation, structural integrity, or safety of the ride, and was not part of the structural load path, he said.

"Our team acted quickly, radioing the issue through and reattaching the cover within minutes."

A Christchurch City Council engineer inspected the ride on Monday morning, confirmed the fix, and was satisfied with the additional steps organisers had taken, including fitting a spring washer to ensure the cover remains secure, Dewar said.

The ride had also recently been reviewed by a certifying engineer as part of its regular maintenance programme, he added.

All of the rides were independently certified every two years, approved by WorkSafe and inspected by the local council each time they set up.

Christchurch City Council was not available to comment.