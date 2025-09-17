Christchurch police officer's trial abandoned due to legal issue

Brearna Kelsi Sloss in a police bike theft prevention video from 2021. Photo: NZ Police / Supplied

The trial of a former Christchurch police officer accused of stealing money has been abandoned.

Former acting sergeant Brearna Kelsi Sloss trial started at the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

She allegedly stole money handed into the station by the public and covered her tracks.

But Stuff reported Judge Tony Zohrab abandoned the trial after a legal issue arose on Tuesday. The reasons are suppressed.

Sloss pleaded not guilty to all 26 charges. She was facing 15 of theft by a person in a special relationship and 11 of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose.