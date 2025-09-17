Poll: Supermarkets, airport, university roll out voting bins in Chch

Ballots are being delivered across Christchurch as voting opens for the local body elections.

Voting papers are being delivered until Monday with voting closing at noon on October 11.

Turnout is typically low for local elections, with 43.31% casting a ballot in 2022 and 41.13% in the 2019 elections.

General election turnout nationwide is much higher, with 78.2% in 2023 and 82.2% in 2020.

Although postal voting is still an option for the local body elections, the use of voting bins is being encouraged in an effort to boost turnout.

Supermarkets will have voting bins for the first time, along with most city council facilities and a few other locations.

All 12 Woolworths supermarkets will have voting bins.

FreshChoice supermarkets are owner-operated franchises of Woolworths New Zealand and it is the owner’s decision to host a voting bin.

Edgeware, Fendalton, Lyttelton and Parklands FreshChoice have confirmed they will have a voting bin.

While many New World supermarkets have agreed to have a voting bin, only Pak’nSave Wainoni has signed up.

New World Bishopdale, Durham St, Ferry Rd, Halswell, Ilam, Northwood, Marshland, St Martins, Prestons and Wigram will all have voting bins.

Christchurch Airport and Puaka James Hight Library at Canterbury University will also have voting bins along with city council facilities such as libraries and pools.

A full list of voting bin locations can be found at https://ccc.govt.nz

Do you support the Government’s move to allow wealthy foreign investors to buy or build a home in NZ worth $5 million or more?