Party planned to officially open Rolleston's new Youth Zone

The Youth Zone at Foster Park. Photo: Sophie McInnes / Supplied

Rolleston's new Youth Zone will be officially opened on Saturday with a festival featuring fun free activities in the parkour area, pump track and 3x3 basketball court.

The Foster Park facility was designed with the help of children and teens from the area.

The active outdoor space for young people has been open to the public for some time. But the official opening will start at 1pm and include 3x3 pick-up basketball games, a DJ, and free braids and fades hairstyling.

Kids are also encouraged to bring along their scooters and bikes to try out the pump track and parkour areas.

Waikirikiri Selwyn Youth Council member Phillip Soshnikov said the zone aims to address the issues identified by young people in the Selwyn District Council’s Piki Amokura Selwyn Youth Strategy.

The new Youth Zone includes a 3x3 basketball court. Photo: Sophie McInnes / Supplied

The strategy was adopted by the council last year and endorsed by the youth council.

"It’s important to have spaces where young people feel they belong," Soshnikov said.

"A free, public space where any young person can come along, socialise and be active together is good for social well-being and physical well-being, which is great for everyone.

"It’s in a place that’s close to our largest high school, Selwyn Aquatic Centre, the sports centre and our main sports park, so it’s a good spot for people to come together and connect.”

Selwyn has one of the largest populations of young people in New Zealand, with 33% - or more than 28,000 people - under 24.

The youth population is expected to grow at twice the national average in Selwyn over the next 15 years.

The Piki Amokura Selwyn Youth Strategy aims to ensure "Waikirikiri Selwyn is a fun place for me to grow up".

Council executive director community services and facilities Denise Kidd said the main item young people identified was the need for outdoor recreation spaces and parks with a variety of activities.

"Young people are a huge part of the Waikirikiri Selwyn community and what makes the district a great place to call home," Kidd said.

"With one of the youngest populations in the country, it’s important for all of us that we help our young people thrive. When young people thrive our whole community thrives."