Tramper found dead near river

Photo: ODT files

A woman has been found dead on the West Coast after failing to return from a tramping trip.

Police confirmed today the 27-year-old was found over the weekend near the Fox River.

The woman had left for her tramp on Thursday, and was reported overdue to police on Saturday at 6am.

Her vehicle was found at the Fox River car park, police said, prompting police search and rescue to search the area, alongside Land Search and Rescue and local Surf Life Saving.

Police said the woman was sighted nearby.

Work is ongoing to formally identify her, and her death will be referred to the Cororner.

- Allied Media