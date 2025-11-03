'Years of service': Simon Dallow to leave 1News at Six

Simon Dallow and Melissa Stokes. Photo: 1News

Simon Dallow will step down from his post as presenter of 1News at Six at the end of the month, after nearly 20 years in the seat.

Melissa Stokes will move from her weekend presenting role to anchor the bulletin Monday to Friday, it was announced on Monday.

Dallow, who previously worked as a barrister, joined TVNZ as a presenter in 1993. He appeared on Newsnight and other 1News bulletins. He worked on Agenda and Q+A before taking the helm at 1News at Six weeknights alongside former co-host Wendy Petrie.

TVNZ Chief Executive, Jodi O’Donnell said Dallow's departure marked the end of an era for 1News at Six. His last bulletin will be 28 November.

"We are deeply grateful for his years of service," O'Donnell said in a statement.

New lead presenter, Stokes, has been with TVNZ for more than two decades, including a stint as Europe Correspondent. She's been presenting 1News at Six on the weekends since 2019.

“She’s done an exceptional job fronting weekends and this experience alongside the strong leadership role she plays in our newsroom makes her a natural successor," O’Donnell said.