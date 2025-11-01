Black Caps dismiss England early in final one-dayer

Zac Foulkes claims the wicket of England dangerman Joe Root. Photo: Getty Images

England have set New Zealand a run chase of 223 runs for victory at Wellington in the final one-dayer of their three-match series.

The Black Caps have already won the series with victory in the first two encounters and won the toss for the third time, sending their rivals into bat first again.

As they had in the previous two meetings, the home bowlers cut through the England top order, reducing them to 44/5, including the key scalps of icon Joe Root and in-form skipper Harry Brooks.

Newball bowlers Jacob Duffy and Zac Fowlkes did most of the early damage.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and allrounder Sam Curran stalled the onslaught with a 53-run stand, but Blair Tickner removed both in consecutive overs to resume normal transmission.

England had not made it past the 36th over at both Mt Maunganui and Hamilton, and looked in grave danger of leaving more overs out on the field again.

Allrounders Jamie Overton and Brydon Carse threatened to drag them to respectability, putting on 58 runs at better than a run a ball, before Tickner struck again to remove Carse, caught by Daryl Mitchell.

The tourists outdid themselves by reaching the 41st over. After Carse's demise, Overton continued to bring up a half century, but was the last to fall for 68, when he was caught by Will Young, off captain Mitch Santner.

Tickner finished with 4/64 off his 10 overs, while Duffy collected 3/56 of his allotment.

