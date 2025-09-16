Charges laid in relation to fatal police shooting in Bryndwr

The scene of the shooting in August. Photo: RNZ

Police have charged a Christchurch man with possession of an offensive weapon after a police shooting that left a woman dead in the suburb of Bryndwr last month.

The incident - which took place on 13 August - left 53-year-old Te Arohanui Pohio dead and her 47-year-old partner critically injured.

Officers were called to the Kāinga Ora property on Clyde Rd in Bryndwr after a report that a man at the house had a knife and was threatening his partner and himself.

Soon after, police fired at the man and then the woman, who they say ignored an appeal to put down the hunting knife.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said today that a 47-year-old man had been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and had been summonsed to appear in Christchurch District Court in November.

"The charge relates to the family harm-related incident which preceded the police shooting," said Hill.

He said a critical incident investigation over the shooting was ongoing.