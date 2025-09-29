Clothing charity closing as grants denied

Tracey Creed (left) and Charli Cox have run their charity in Auckland for the past seven years. Photo: RNZ

An Auckland charity that has clothed thousands of people in need has been forced to close.

Common provides clothing donated by the public or excess stock from retailers, and works with services including Rainbow Youth and Victim Support.

Their recent applications for financial grants have been declined time and time again.

Having burned through all their resources, they have made the hard decision to close for good.

For the last seven years, Charli Cox and Tracey Creed have been running the charity at their Eden Terrace storeroom, packaging up 65,000 pieces of clothing from members of the public and retailers, and sending them out to 30 social services.

But mid-way through this year, Cox said the writing was on the wall after multiple grants they had applied for were declined.

This year alone they had been declined over $250,000.

"Kind of no other option really than for this to be a reality, definitely not from a lack of determination. We will cease operations as of the end of the year."

Cox said they had tried everything to stay afloat but funding had always been an issue.

Creed put that down to clothing which was seen as a luxury, rather than necessity, when it came to financial grant applications.

"I think people think about food and they think about shelter, but they don't necessarily understand the clothing component of what that means for people in terms of participating in society and being accepted."

Creed said it was not just a lack of funding that was an issue - textile waste was a huge problem.

With around 180,000 tonnes of clothing ending up in landfill each year, she was calling for a law change to encourage retailers to donate instead of dump.

"There's no laws in place that prevent that from happening; the cost of landfilling it is relatively cheap."

Despite being unable to secure funding, the need for clothing in the community was at an all-time high.

The number of social services Common supported had doubled since the end of last year to 30.

Pillars, which supports children and whanau impacted by a person in prison, was one of the social services partnered with Common.

Pillars social workers Sulia Jackson and Sara Diana were going through a box of goods donated last Wednesday full of jumpers and jeans with tags still attached.

Diana said it was a huge blow for their community to no longer have their support to provide clients with clothing.

"It's devastating to hear this news the impact that this has on our communities for many of the whanau that we support, clothing takes a back seat."

Despite some funding being available for clothing via Work and Income, Diana said it was not a straightforward process.

"Even just the hurdles that they face trying to get someone on the phone to assess their applications of assistance is incredibly challenging.

"Common provides this much-needed support and we just wonder, if not to families in need, where will this clothing end up - in the landfill?"

Common will continue operations till mid-December and hoped to get as much clothing out to those in need before closing for good.