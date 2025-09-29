Jago loses appeal over sex abuse charges

Tim Jago was jailed after being found guilty of abusing two teenage boys in the 1990s. Photo: RNZ

Former ACT Party president Tim Jago has lost an appeal against his sexual abuse conviction and sentence.

A jury in November last year found him guilty of sexually abusing two teenage boys in the 1990s.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in jail.

Jago appealed the convictions, arguing some of the charges should not have been considered and that the judge's directions to the jury were inadequate.

He also believed the sentence was excessive.

In a decision published today, the Court of Appeal dismissed Jago's appeals.

It said the starting point for his sentence was stern, but he was given a generous good character discount.