Priests chain themselves to Stanford's office over Gaza stance

Clergy protesting the government's lack of recognition for a Palestinian state at MP Erica Stanford's electorate office today. Photo: Marika Khabazi / RNZ

An Anglican priest chained to MP Erica Stanford's Auckland electorate office says they will stay there until they get an audience with the minister.

Philipa Young is one of four Christian clergy chained to the office, calling for clarity on when the Government will sanction Israel amid the conflict in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters told the United Nations on Saturday New Zealand would not yet recognise a Palestinian state.

Young says they were denied entry by staffers at the office in Browns Bay, and have begun a prayer vigil, praying for peace in the Middle East.

She says they have a letter for Stanford, outlining their concerns and calls for sanctions.

Priests earlier this month chained themselves to Finance Minister Nicola Willis' office.

The six of them lasted 32 hours.

Willis said she received a large number of meeting requests and simply could not accommodate all of them.

"I will not be setting a precedent that the way to get a meeting with me is to don an adult nappy and chain yourself to a door.

"I reiterate that the result of this protest action is that Wellingtonians are currently unable to access my office for help with any local issues they may have."

And before that five members of a group of clergy members carried out a similar protest at National MP Simeon Brown's electorate office and were served trespass notices. The group left the building without incident, police said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday said New Zealanders should be "proud" of the government's decision not to recognise Palestine, despite many of our friends - such as Canada, the UK and Australia - going ahead with recognition.