Help sought over unexplained New Year's Day death

Photo: ODT files

Police are appealing to the public for information following an unexplained death in Auckland on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to the property in Kerr St, in the suburb of Devonport, about 11pm on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting said a scene examination was continuing.

"We're appealing for assistance from residents and businesses in the Devonport area with road-facing CCTV cameras.

"Specifically, those on Vauxhall Road, between Grove Road and Church Street."

Anyone who drove down Vauxhall Rd or Kerr St, between 10.30am and 10.30pm on January 1 and who had dash camera footage was also urged to get in touch with police, referencing file number 260102/0177.