Govt seeks urgent updates as Middle East flights slowly resume

Dozens of flights have taken off from Dubai Airport as services resume. Photo: Reuters

The government is seeking “urgent updates’ from airlines in the UAE and Qatar to confirm when flights to New Zealand will restart, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.

In a statement this afternoon, MFAT said 74 flights had either taken off today from Dubai (DBX) or were scheduled to depart across several airlines.

“At this stage, all DXB – AKL are still cancelled. Services are expected to increase over the next few days.

“We understand one DXB – SYD flight departed today, 4 March (though all other Australian services remain cancelled).”

MFAT said travellers should only go to the airport if their airline had directly confirmed that their specific flight was operating.

“We urge travellers to keep in regular contact with your airline or travel agent as limited flights resume.”

Ben Gurion Airport in Israel reopened on Monday evening, but only for limited services operated by Israeli airlines.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Australians were aboard the flight from Dubai to Sydney, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has confirmed.

The flight took off around 9.30am AEDT and was due to touch down tonight at 10.30pm. It is the first flight from the UAE bound for Australia since the conflict broke out over the weekend.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong earlier confirmed the flight ahead of its departure but warned the situation remained "perilous".

"This is a consular crisis that dwarfs ... any that Australia has had to deal with in terms of numbers of people," she told ABC radio.

- RNZ/AAP