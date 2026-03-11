Andersen takes over education in Labour portfolio reshuffle

Ginny Andersen will take on the education portfolio. Photo: RNZ / Reece Baker

Willow-Jean Prime has lost the education portfolio, but picked up social development, as Labour reshuffles its decks ahead of the election.

Ginny Andersen will take on the education role, making her the third Labour MP to take on the role in just over a year.

Peeni Henare's departure from Parliament, along with Adrian Rurawhe earlier this year, has given Labour leader Chris Hipkins an opportunity to change things up.

"These refreshed portfolios ensure our team will hit the ground running when we win the election in November," Hipkins said.

Willie Jackson, who had taken on the social development role last year, will instead take on Māori Crown Relations.

Speaking to the changes, Hipkins said Prime's new social development role required "care, empathy, and a strong focus on improving outcomes for New Zealanders," while Jackson would focus on running a "winning campaign" in the Māori seats.

Among the other changes are Damien O'Connor picking up Henare's defence spokesperson role, Reuben Davidson taking over economic development, and Tangi Utikere becoming the spokesperson for state-owned enterprises.

Vanushi Walters moves considerably higher up Labour's list, and takes over foreign affairs from Henare.

New list MP Georgie Dansey has been given the rainbow issues and regulation roles. Dan Rosewarne, who will re-enter Parliament following Henare's retirement, has been given the rural communities and small business portfolios.

Duncan Webb, who has announced he will retire at the election, has lost all of his spokesperson roles.

His justice portfolio has been given to Camilla Belich.

Hipkins said Webb would instead take on a "mentoring role to support our team."

The Prime Minister is also expected to announce a ministerial reshuffle in the coming weeks, following the retirement of Judith Collins and Dr Shane Reti's announcement he will step down at the election.