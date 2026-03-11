NZ First calls for inquiry into Covid vaccination safety

Photo: Supplied via Local Democracy Reporting

New Zealand First has called for yet another inquiry into Covid-19 - this one focused on vaccine injuries.

The second phase of the Royal Commission of Inquiry, commissioned by the coalition, released its findings on Tuesday, unequivocally endorsing the use of vaccines.

It did, however, highlight that officials were warned about the risks of giving two doses to teenagers - and said that was not passed on to ministers.

In a statement, NZ First said the latest report did not go far enough when looking into vaccine safety and risks.

It called for a select committee to hold its own inquiry to give anyone injured a voice and to hold decision-makers accountable.

"The Crown needs to know how widespread any effects of those known risks that were mandated on New Zealanders but specifically those young people.

"The downstream health effects could be disastrous with the report identifying myocarditis as a specific health consequence."

In its report, the Royal Commission of Inquiry said the process and consideration surrounding the approval of vaccines could not have been more thorough.

"We acknowledge that some people disagree with Medsafe's decision that the benefits of [the Pfizer vaccine] Comirnaty outweighed its risks. They consider the risks of the vaccine then, and now, well outweigh any perceived benefit.

"We do not agree with that view."

The report said the evidence did not support arguments that Covid-19 was not "a significant threat to public health".