Tracking a far-flying flock of kea

A kea at Red Tarns. Doc says tagging the parrot is a cost-effective way of monitoring them. Photo: Doc

An unusually large flock of young kea visiting Canterbury's Aoraki Mount Cook National Park is part of a trial tracking the movements of the far-flying parrot.

Department of Conservation science staff and rangers recently caught 31 kea from a record flock of about 36 birds, attaching leg bands with tiny microchips.

The bands are scanned by solar-powered readers attached to hut roofs and other sites that kea like to visit, allowing their travels to be recorded.

A kea perched on reader on the Chancellor Hut toilet in Westland Tai Poutini National Park. Photo: Rose Lanman/Doc

In a statement, Doc senior science adviser Kerry Weston said birds caught at Red Tarns above Aoraki Mount Cook Village were part of the largest flock seen at Aoraki since kea surveying began in 2019.

“They were mostly young kea, many just fledged from their nests, including one bird that had travelled 40km from Whymper Hut on the West Coast across the main divide.

“This is the largest flock of kea I’ve seen at Aoraki or anywhere. Combined with increased sightings of kea around the park, it’s a positive sign that the local kea population is increasing.

“Young kea often band together in wandering flocks in late summer and autumn, but we don’t know where they’re coming from. We’re hoping this research will help answer that question.”

This kea is one of 420 birds fitted with a radio frequency identification band. Photo: Madelaine Usey.

So far, 420 kea have been banded with the RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags over the past two summers as part of the trial.

There are 13 readers installed at huts and other sites within the adjacent Westland Tai Poutini and Aoraki Mount Cook national parks, and other nearby conservation areas. More readers would be added including to New Zealand Alpine Club huts.

Doc said using RFID tags was a cost-effective way of monitoring kea. The leg bands cost less than $1 each and the data was passively gathered as kea land on the readers.

A flock of kea at Red Tarns, Aoraki Mount Cook National Park. Photo: Andrew Simmons/Doc

The trial was supported by the World Parrot Trust and addressed one of the priorities of a new joint recovery strategy by Doc, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and the Kea Conservation Trust to develop new tools and approaches to monitor kea populations and their movements.

While it was known kea fly large distances, trying to better understand their movement patterns would help inform the design of effective predator control and other management measures.

Early trial results confirmed that young kea were travelling from lowland forests on the West Coast to alpine areas and across the Southern Alps/Kā Tiritiri o Te Moana, Doc said.

One young bird was tracked flying over 30km from its nest in lowland forest at Ōkārito to Chancellor Hut, perched above Fox Glacier/Te Moeka o Tuawe.

“The Predator Free South Westland and Te Manahuna Aoraki Project predator eradication work under way in this area is benefiting kea and will give this flock of young birds a good chance of survival,” Kerry Weston said.

There are 13 readers installed at huts and other sites. Photo: Doc

Predators such as stoats and feral cats were a big threat to kea, as the birds nest and forage on the ground.

“As we see kea numbers increase in places like Aoraki, we ask people to help keep kea wild and safe.

“When you are out naturing, you can help by giving kea space, not feeding them and keeping your belongings secured so they don’t attract curious kea,” she said.

