Luxon forced to correct another statement on Iran

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had to make a personal explanation in the House, after stating incorrectly the government was automatically extending visas for people in New Zealand affected by the war in Iran.

The Green Party's co-leader says he "snuck" into the House "late last night" to correct the record and it shows he's "not across his brief".

"He simply does not seem to understand the weight of the things that he is talking about, or the substance or logic that sits behind them," Chlöe Swarbrick said today.

Earlier this week Luxon admitted he "misspoke" when he said New Zealand supported "any actions" to prevent Iran having nuclear weapons.

Swarbrick said it was disconcerting to have a leader of New Zealand talking about things that are "currently so much of a powder keg" and every time he opened his mouth "we have no idea how that is going to place our country in the context of the very tense international relations at play".

During Question Time in the House yesterday, Swarbrick asked Luxon if the government would commit to automatically extending visas for people who are in New Zealand now whose home countries have been affected by the war, as happened in the context of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Luxon responded saying: "I understand that we are doing that, and the Minister of Immigration will continue to take advice on that too."

That was in contradiction to what his Immigration Minister Erica Stanford had said earlier that day, where she advised anyone who might be affected by the conflict to contact Immigration New Zealand.

"If they contact Immigration, we will be really pragmatic about making sure that they remain legally in New Zealand."

She said it would be considered on a case-by-case basis, and the current visa that may be expiring could be extended.

Swarbrick said today that the Prime Minister had effectively said a blanket extension was happening when "we know it wasn't happening".

"So [the Prime Minister] then snuck into the house at 9.02pm I believe, late last night, to correct the record and to say that there was a case-by-case process, which we all already knew, available to those people."

At 9.03pm yesterday, Luxon sought leave to make a personal explanation.

"To be perfectly clear, Immigration New Zealand has a well established process for international conflicts, and will facilitate and take a pragmatic approach to visa renewal when people are unable to return home," he explained.

"This was not an automatic process in the context of the invasion of Ukraine, and decisions will continue to be taken on individual visas."

Swarbrick told RNZ that Luxon also "misspoke" or "got his correction incorrect" when he said there wasn't a blanket extension applied during the war in Ukraine.

"We have it in black and white from a Cabinet paper," she said.

The paper stated Cabinet agreed to "extend by 12 months the visas of all Ukrainians onshore whose temporary visas were due to expire by the end of 2022".

The extension meant people didn't have to go through an arduous "case-by-case" basic to have them extended, Swarbrick said, and was now expecting Luxon to have to "correct his correction".

Politicians were human beings, "all of us will screw up, we will stumble over our words, we will also make mistakes," she said.

"But I think there is quite a substantive difference between that and what the Prime Minister has modelled time and again, but very evidently over the last few days, which is that he is not across his brief."

Comment has been request from the Prime Minister's office.