Man now facing murder charge after woman's death

A 24-year-old man who previously faced lesser charges after a woman was found dead in a Kāpiti Coast house has now been charged with murder.

The woman was found dead at an address on Mataua Rd in Raumati Beach in February.

Following her death, the man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in the Porirua District Court.

Police, who launched a homicide investigation, were considering further charges and have confirmed the man has now been charged with murder.

Police said the man is remanded in custody and is due back in the High Court at Wellington on March 20.