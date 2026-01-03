How to see first supermoon of 2026

A supermoon from 2025. Photo: Dr Brenda Midson / SUPPLIED

Stargazers can expect to see the first supermoon of the new year tonight if skies are clear.

Dr Ryan Ridden from the University of Canterbury said a supermoon is when a full moon at its closest point to Earth.

He said it will appear to be 10 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

Ridden said anyone with a view out to the northeast should be able to see the supermoon, and moonrise is roughly 9.40pm. He also added it will be visible throughout the night.

"As with all astronomical objects it's usually better to be in the middle of nowhere to limit light pollution, but the moon is pretty bright so you'll be able to see it from cities."

Ridden said the moon is "hanging out near Jupiter" at the moment, so when you are looking at the supermoon, the bright star just to the south will be jupiter.

The other two supermoons will happen later this year in November and December.