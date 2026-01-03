Lightning strike sets fire to Auckland home

Photo: ODT files

A lightning strike set fire to a house in Auckland as thunderstorms hit the region last night.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the lightning caused a blaze throughout the roof of the two-storey house in Home St, Grey Lynn about 5.40pm.

It was contained to that property and put out.

Three stations and a fire investigator responded.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended and staff treated one person in minor condition at the scene.

They did not require transport to hospital.

The New Year's severe weather is forecast to continue elsewhere in the North Island today, with a heavy rain warning in Hawke's Bay, north of Napier, from 7am till tomorrow morning.

There is also a heavy rain warning in Gisborne from 11am today till 11am tomorrow.