Flotilla calls on NZ govt to intervene after Israeli interception

Global Sumud Flotilla boats were intercepted by the Israeli Defense Force. Photo: GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA / SUPPLIED

The Global Sumud Flotilla is demanding the New Zealand government intervene to uphold international law, after being intercepted by Israel.

It said 22 boats carrying aid for Gaza were illegally intercepted in international waters near the Greek island of Crete.

New Zealanders Jay O'Connor, Mousa Taher, Julien Blondel, and Sean Janssen were among the 175 people detained.

O'Connor had received a concussion and a possible broken rib, while Blondel was hit in the face, the Global Sumud Flotilla said.

"These citizens are part of a completely legal action onboard vessels that are lawfully exercising navigation rights under article 87 of UNCLOS - to deliver essential aid, open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, and break the illegal siege on Gaza by the Israeli regime," it said.

Israel's foreign ministry had called organisers "professional provocateurs" and said it would not allow "the breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza".

Global Sumud Flotilla said Blondel had assured the team he was "up to be continuing this going forward," as the rest of the Flotilla continues to sail.

Hāhona Ormsby and Samuel Leason are currently regrouping with the others in Greece.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it understood up to six New Zealanders had been caught up in the interception.

It told RNZ on Saturday that it was aware of allegations made about the treatment New Zealanders had faced while in custody.

"Consular officials in Wellington, New Zealand's Embassies in Rome and Ankara, and New Zealand's Honorary Consul in Greece have been working throughout the night and over the past few days to gather information, provide advice to families, and support New Zealanders involved," it said.

"Immediately following the interception of the flotillas on Thursday, the New Zealand government made it clear to Israel that the safety of New Zealanders involved was paramount and that international law must be upheld. These and other views were made clear to Israel's Ambassador to New Zealand and by New Zealand's Ambassador to Israel, stationed in Ankara."

The ministry added that New Zealand had a long-standing 'do not travel' advisory in place for Gaza, explicitly warning against any attempt to enter by sea.