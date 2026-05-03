Three dead after attack at Sydney home

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A man is in custody after three people were killed in a suspected domestic violence incident at a suburban home in a quiet cul-de-sac.
Police arrived at the house at Rosemeadow, in Sydney's southwest, about 1.30am on Sunday after reports of a disturbance.
Officers found a 64-year-old man suffering serious head injuries at the property, along with the bodies of a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s.
The injured man received medical treatment from NSW Ambulance paramedics and Liverpool Hospital, but he later died.
The victims "were assaulted by a man known to them", according to police.
A man in his 30s was arrested after arriving at the scene in a silver sedan about an hour later.
Police arrested the 32-year-old and he was taken to Campbelltown police station for questioning.
No charges have been laid.
Officers set up a crime scene and numerous police were still on-site later in the morning.
A report will also be prepared for the coroner.