YouTuber investigated for filming Aussie cop killer's secret hideout

Dezi Freeman was the focus of a massive manhunt after he killed two police officers in Porepunkah. File photo

A YouTuber who filmed the secret hideout of double cop killer Dezi Freeman is being investigated, and his actions have been slammed for causing further trauma to victims' families.

The content creator posted several videos to his channel showing himself and another man exploring the makeshift rural campsite and the conditions Freeman lived in as he hid from police up until he was shot dead on March 30.

Victoria Police are investigating the man for trespassing on the property.

"Investigators are aware of a video posted online in relation to the trespass and are investigating the circumstances," a police spokeswoman said.

Freeman was shot dead by specialist police on a Thologolong property, near Walwa on the Victoria-NSW border, after a seven-month manhunt.

The 56-year-old fugitive was wanted over the fatal shootings of Neal Thompson and Vadim de Waart-Hottart, who were among a team of officers serving a warrant at his Porepunkah home in late August.

Premier Jacinta Allan condemned the YouTuber, declaring the slain officers' families and police colleagues deserved better.

"Let's remember the victims here," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"That is who everyone should be thinking of and not taking any action that further causes trauma, hurt and pain."

The video of Freeman's makeshift campsite shows remains strewn everywhere, including tipped camping chairs, cooking utensils on tables, sunglasses and an overturned tinny with multiple bullet holes.

As he stepped into the shipping container, the YouTuber said he was hit was a strong stench.

"Oh my God, I can't breathe in here. The chemicals. That was insane," he said.

Inside, he waded through the filthy living quarters, crammed with eskies, rolled up carpets, dress shirts hung up on a metal shelf, vitamin tablets and a wind-up radio.

Shattered glass is littered the ground and a battery set-up was also seen connected to solar panels outside.

The YouTuber has been contacted for comment, but maintains he spoke to "somebody across the road from the property" before he entered the site.

"Trespass is the least of my worries," he said in Monday's video.

"Like I said, the person knew that I was there, so there is not one thing stressing me out about that whatsoever."

Neil Sutherland said his brother Rick, who owns the property where Freeman was found, had no idea the fugitive was camped out there and had been in Tasmania at the time.

Mr Sutherland, who lives two properties from the site of the shooting, said his brother was not a sovereign citizen and had reportedly contacted police to offer his assistance.

Two of Freeman's associates were arrested and then released without charge in early April as police investigate the killer's movements.