Shot fired at vehicle in Waihi firearms incident

Photo: RNZ

A man has been arrested after a firearms incident in the North Island town of Waihi last night.

Police were alerted to the man allegedly threatening someone on Rosemont Rd about 8.55pm.

“Initial enquiries established the firearm had allegedly been discharged at around 8pm,” Superintendent Scott Gemmell said.

A cordon was put in place, and police say the man then shot towards a car.

Police say they were armed as a precaution, and the armed offenders squad was in attendance.

The police negotiation team engaged with the man before he was taken into custody about 12.10am today.

The 40-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and another firearm.

He has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine, and a cannabis plant.

Superintendent Gemmell said all cordons had been stood down and Rosemont Rd was now open.

"Members of Waihi community may see an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries into the incident continue.

"I want to commend our attending staff on their response to this incident, negotiating a tricky situation to get a peaceful resolution."