Small offshore quake wobbles Wellington

The Wellington region had an early morning jolt from a magnitude 4 earthquake today.

The quake struck 10km northwest of Porirua at 3.15am, and registered at a depth of 22 kilometres.

Its epicentre was in the sea, near Mana Island.

The tremor attracted more than 2000 "felt it" reports on the government seismology website GeoNet.

Almost all of them came from the Wellington region, but some people felt the quake at the top of the South Island.