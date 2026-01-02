Card-skimmers being smuggled into NZ in air-fryers, TV antennas

Scammers concealed card-skimming equipment in packages containing items such as air fryers, used laptops and TV antennas. Photo: Customs NZ

Customs is warning organised criminal groups are continuing to smuggle card-skimming equipment into the country.

Often concealed inside low-value electronics such as air fryers, television antennas and laptops, this equipment reads the magnetic strips on bank cards, while a dummy keypad or camera records PIN numbers.

They've previously been placed on ATMs, but Customs has also seized equipment capable of fitting inside parking machines and self-service terminals at petrol stations.

The skimmed data is then used to create cloned cards, which are used by offenders to withdraw funds or are sold overseas for a profit.

Chief customs officer Nigel Barnes, who deals with fraud and prohibition, says card-skimming is often part of transnational and organised crime. These groups operate internationally, supplying devices and training. They are agile and adapt their techniques and targets to reduce the risk of detection, he says.

In the past five years, Customs has prosecuted seven people for card-skimming - including a case in June when a 21-year-old Auckland man was sentenced to six months' community detention and 12 months' supervision for smuggling skimming equipment concealed in air fryers, used laptops and television antennas.

The man was posting the items under fictitious names to parcel collection lockers throughout Auckland.

When Customs raided his home, they found a cash-counting machine and cards holding skimmed bank data. Card-reading software was found on the man's laptop, and he had successfully withdrawn more than $60,000.

Two years ago, another Auckland man was jailed for 25 months after two card-skimming devices were concealed inside a car stereo sent from the United States.

During a subsequent search of his house, Customs discovered cash and phones that had been used to locate ATMs.

Barnes says Customs works with law enforcement and industry partners to prevent this illegal activity.

He says people should take precautions at payment terminals and ATMs, including doing a quick scan before inserting their card, and checking that nothing looks untoward or tampered with.

When NZME approached Westpac NZ and ANZ for comment, they said they had installed anti-skimming technology in their ATMs.

As a result, neither bank said it had received any reports of card-skimming from ATMs in the past two years.

Banking Association chief executive Roger Beaumont says an easy way to help keep yourself safe from skimming is to shield the PIN pad with your other hand when entering your PIN.

"If you think your card has been skimmed or you notice any unauthorised transactions in your bank records, contact your bank immediately."

Card safety tips:

• Guard your card. Treat it like cash. Don't leave it lying around. Make sure you know where your card is at all times.

• Protect your PIN. Never tell anyone your PINs or passwords - not even the police, bank staff, friends or family.

• Cover up. When entering your PIN number at ATMs and Eftpos terminals, shield the PIN pad with your other hand.

• Check your statements. Advise your bank immediately of any unauthorised transactions.

- By Catherine Hutton, Open Justice reporter