Stood-down Taurua set to return for talks

Noeline Taurua. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

RNZ understands that Dame Noeline Taurua has a meeting with Netball New Zealand on Wednesday in what will be an attempt to finally break the Silver Ferns coaching stand-off.

Netball NZ dropped a bombshell on September 10 when it announced that Taurua and her coaching cohort would be stood down for the series against South Africa.

With the Silver Ferns due to head into their next camp on October 6, the clock is ticking to find a resolution between the popular coach, the Players' Association and the national body.

The Silver Ferns meet world No 1 Australia in the Constellation Cup starting on October 17.

Yvette McCausland-Durie and Liana Leota stepped in as interim coaches for the Taini Jamison series against South Africa.

The Kiwis survived a scare in Invercargill last night to win the series three-nil.

RNZ understands the pair have been asked to be on standby for the Australia series in the event Taurua does not come back on board.

The issues trace back to a training camp in January this year.

Following the tour, two players approached the NZ Netball Players' Association on behalf of a larger group of up to seven players, who raised concerns about Taurua's leadership and communication style.

Players alleged the environment had become "psychologically unsafe". Later an independent review highlighted "significant issues" within the Silver Ferns environment.

RNZ has also learnt that several past Silver Ferns have put references forward in support of Taurua.

A day after the news broke that she was being stood down, former Silver Ferns great Laura Langman wrote a lengthy Facebook post describing it as the "saddest day in NZ netball history".

Several recent Silver Ferns 'liked' Langman's post, including former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Phoenix Karaka and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson.

On Sunday night, Silver Fern Grace Nweke made it clear where she stood on the future of the embattled coach.

Nweke, who was acting captain for the final test against South Africa, spoke during the post-match presentations.

"Going forward Noels [Noeline Taurua] if you're listening - we love you and we miss you and we want you back here.

"You've done so much for this group and the work you've done this whole year, you deserve to here and we want you back Noels," Nweke said.