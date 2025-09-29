Sunscreens off shelves over protection rating

One of the sunscreens recalled. Photo: Supplied / Product Safety

Two Aspect Sun branded sunscreens are being recalled after testing found SPF levels were unlikely to meet the rating stated on the label.

Product Safety says preliminary results received from an independent lab show the SPF level in two products was unlikely to meet the labelled SPF rating.

"A low SPF rating may increase the risk of sunburn during use and reduce the long term effectiveness of preventing skin cancer."

The products are

Aspect Sun Physical Sun Protection SPF50+ SN-075-054, Batch numbers A2450, A2190, A1958, A1492

Aspect Sun Tinted Physical SPF50+ SN-075-057, Batch numbers A2451, A2191, A1976, A1629

Anyone who has bought these products is advised to stop using them.

A refund can be requested with proof of purchase.

The sunscreens were sold between November 2022 and August 2025 at a range of shops throughout the country.