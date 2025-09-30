Machete found in park months after bus stop killing

Kyle Whorrall, 33, was killed at a bus stop on St Johns Rd in Meadowbank, Auckland. Photo: supplied

A machete has been found in an Auckland reserve during the police investigation into the killing of US man Kyle Whorrall at a bus stop on Easter.

American PhD student Kyle Whorrall was fatally attacked at a bus stop in Meadowbank in April.

Whorrall, who was 33, died in hospital following the attack.

"We remain open minded in relation to this weapon - forensic testing is underway but we won't know the results for some time," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

The weapon was found in vegetation at Maybury reserve, about 4-5km away from the bus stop in Meadowbank.

Baldwin said CCTV showed people were in a black Mitibushi Outlander SUV circling Whorrall prior to the attack.

"We remain open minded on who did what."

Baldwin said he had not examined the machete himself.

"What I can say is that it is a large bladed weapon, and we are looking for a large bladed weapon, we are not Maybury reserve by accident."

"The relevance of it are yet to be determined and we are working through that."

Baldwin said some of Whorrall's personal items were still missing.

"I want to be really clear, this is not over... this is an opportunity to do the right thing."

He said police were looking for anyone in the community with intimate details that might help the investigation.

"This is an opportunity to do the right thing," he said.

Police said they were in contact with Whorrall's mother, who they said knew about the invesigation updates.

Police at the time called it a senseless attack.

Two people are before the courts - a 16-year-old boy charged with Whorrall's murder and a 33-year-old woman facing two charges of being an accessory after the fact.

The trial for the teenager has been set to begin on 31 August, 2026.