Measles case confirmed in Queenstown

A new case of measles has been confirmed in Queenstown.

The latest case is thought to be linked to recent international travel, and has no known connection to cases reported in Northland last week, Health NZ's national clinical director, protection NPHS, Dr Susan Jack said.

There are now five known cases of the highly infectious disease in New Zealand, believed to have come from recent, but separate, overseas trips.

The person in Queenstown is in isolation, and the National Public Health Service (NPHS) in Southern is identifying any close contacts and possible exposure locations.

Four cases in Northland were now finished with their infectious periods. However, people in the community were still urged to continue to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Dr Jack said the NPHS was coordinating responses to these events and working as quickly as possible to reduce the possible spread of measles.

‘‘We are also urging people to get immunised, especially if planning international trips during this school holiday period.’’

Measles symptoms include a high fever of over 30°C, a cough, runny rose, sore red eyes, and a rash that begins on the face and gradually spreads down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.

‘‘If you need to visit a healthcare facility, call first and tell the healthcare professional that you have been in close contact with a person with measles,’’ Dr Jack advised.