Queenstown hotel's $30m five star makeover

The new Coronet Ridge Resort will be barely recognised as the former Nugget Point Hotel. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The former Nugget Point Hotel, a modern resort when it opened in the late ’80s, is about to start a new life as the five star-plus Coronet Ridge Resort.

Following an extensive upgrade to the Arthurs Point property, the 41 rooms, including suites, will open to guests this coming Monday.

Then, on the following Monday, the all-new Elevation Bar & Restaurant opens for both guests and the public.

The restaurant’s being helmed by executive chef Dominic Dsouza, whose dishes are said to reflect his Indian heritage, European training in Michelin-starred establishments and deep appreciation for New Zealand ingredients.

Also opening are a state-of-the-art fitness centre, squash courts, Roman-style spa, outdoor jacuzzi, conference room and private cinema.

"The rooms are pitched into that premium luxury market with a number of suites added," says Clare Davis, the founder/managing director of Kiwi-owned Capstone Hotel Management, which was hand-picked to manage the resort.

"The feedback we’ve had from trade and media we’ve had through the property has been overwhelming, so the product’s really hitting the mark in that luxury market.

"The conference room’s going to have this lovely wrap-around deck so delegates will have all that natural sunlight coming in."

Bookings from the get-go are "really solid", Davis says.

Touted as a $30million makeover, the upgrade follows the $20,125,000 purchase of the property in 2023 by a subsidiary of Singaporean/New Zealand company, New Bay Group.

As a condition of the Overseas Investment Commission approval, at least $9m had to be spent on upgrading it to a five-star resort.