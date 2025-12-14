Fire guts Frankton golf building

Fire crews were called to the golf area, near Queenstown Airport's runway, yesterday. Photo ODT files

A fire that has gutted the Frankton Golf Centre building is being investigated.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said crews from Frankton and Queenstown arrived on the scene about 6.30pm yesterday, by which stage the blaze at the clubhouse was ‘‘fully involved’’.

‘‘Fortunately, all people were accounted for.

"A fire investigator is on the scene. However, there is no indication of the cause of the fire at this stage.’’

It took about an hour to extinguish the fire and secure the affected area, the spokesman said today.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council manages the Frankton Golf Centre and a spokesman said the driving range would be closed until further notice.

‘‘The course will remain open and bookings must be made online. If you have any lessons booked, please contact Jamie or reach out to Inspire Golf."

The mayor and local councillors were also informed of the fire, the spokesman said.

‘‘While Fenz carries out its investigation, QLDC is not in position to provide any further comment about the incident.’’

Inspire Golf Queenstown, which runs the pro golf shop and the driving range at the Frankton Golf Centre, posted on its website about the fire.

"It’s true, our best little golf shop is a little bit burnt."

On its Facebook page the night of the fire a post said no-one was hurt.

It said the shop and driving range were closed until further notice.

The golf course remained open, with people to pay for rounds online.

A witness told the NZ Herald it was believed the fire started inside one of the buildings which had only just been renovated.

