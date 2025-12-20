My kingdom for a horse carrying holiday brews

REPORT & PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Queenstown’s Canyon Brewing harked back to the days of yore yesterday for its annual Christmas beer deliveries.

Pictured with Clydesdales Dayboo Anna (left) and Dayboo Samuel, are Canyon’s brewery assistant Heath Potton (front left), horse helper Julia Rupp, (front right), of Ashburton, and Elise Poirier and the Clydesdales’ owner John "Santa" Booth, also both of Ashburton, in the cart.

Now an annual tradition, the Clydesdales are brought down to Queenstown for the special delivery run, where they spend a few hours meandering through the CBD and surrounds to deliver Canyon product to local suppliers, in between frequent stops for photos.