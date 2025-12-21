All bets on for Glenorchy Races

Action on the track during last year's Glenorchy Races. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There will be no change to the tried and proven recipe at the 64th annual Glenorchy Races next month.

The township’s population of about 400 is expected to multiply by a factor of seven when racegoers descend on its recreation reserve on January 3.

The family-friendly event will have its classic programme of 10 races, including the likes of the walk-trot-gallop, stockman’s race, saddling race, quarter-mile sprint and double banking.

Besides trying their luck at the equaliser, the crowd will be able to get on the race track, when the children’s running races and a tug-of-war for grown-ups will be held during the lunch break.

Organising committee member Ann Percy says Queenstown’s ‘odd couple’, Craig ‘Ferg’ Ferguson and Grant Stewart, are returning to MC proceedings.

When the racing’s over, attendees can stay on to watch Tom and Sam Maxwell, Dave Gent and Connor Williams open the evening’s entertainment, before main act The Cellar Doors take the stage at 9pm.

Net proceeds from the gate will go towards community groups and projects at the head of the lake, with about $20,000 typically raised, Percy says.

Entry is $20 for adults.

Attendees are welcome to camp inside the race track on the Friday and Saturday nights.

The gates will open about 10.30am on January 3.