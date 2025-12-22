Person dies in Canterbury crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died in a crash north of Timaru this morning.
Police confirmed they received reports of the crash on Seadown Rd at about 9.10am today.
A member of the public had come across the car that collided with a power pole, and the sole occupant was found dead, police said.
Seadown Rd is closed between Arowhenua Station Rd and State Highway 1.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
- Allied Media