Person dies in Canterbury crash

A person has died in a crash north of Timaru this morning.

Police confirmed they received reports of the crash on Seadown Rd at about 9.10am today.

A member of the public had come across the car that collided with a power pole, and the sole occupant was found dead, police said.

Seadown Rd is closed between Arowhenua Station Rd and State Highway 1.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

- Allied Media