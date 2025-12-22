Monday, 22 December 2025

Person dies in Canterbury crash

    A person has died in a crash north of Timaru this morning.

    Police confirmed they received reports of the crash on Seadown Rd at about 9.10am today.

    A member of the public had come across the car that collided with a power pole, and the sole occupant was found dead, police said.

    Seadown Rd is closed between Arowhenua Station Rd and State Highway 1.

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

