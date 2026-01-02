Firefighters walking off job for an hour today

Photo: RNZ

Members of the NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) will walk off the job for an hour at midday on Friday.

The union says pay talks with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) have broken down.

Fenz deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said 111 calls would be answered during the hour, but responses would be delayed.

"Our dispatch system will direct volunteers from their own stations to help as they regularly do when there are multiple emergencies at one time, but it will take them longer," Stiffler said.

"Businesses should take care with any work practices that could result in fire, and make sure their tenants understand their evacuation schemes and procedures.

"We are advising everyone that, should there be a fire, they should evacuate early and, once out, stay out, and call 111."

Fenz previously applied for independent facilitation to put an end to its long running dispute with the firefighters union.

NZPFU began pay talks with Fenz in July 2024.

Fenz said the union's most recent proposal was more than three times its offer and far beyond what it was willing to agree to.

"We're asking the Employment Relations Authority to provide facilitation to help bring the parties together because of the protracted nature of bargaining and the impact on public safety from prolonged and repeated strike action," Stiffler said in a statement.