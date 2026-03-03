Man jailed for baked bean attack on sister

Photo: Getty Images

A 60-year-old man "violently" bashed his older sister over the head multiple times with a bag full of baked beans cans after the pair began arguing.

Michael Newton then punched her multiple times in the face.

As she tried to stand up, to get off the couch and away from him, he pushed her back down and punched her several more times.

When police arrived at the Coromandel Peninsula home on the evening of January 18 last year, Newton told officers, "I bashed her over the head ... and she deserved it".

Newton was still struggling to accept his culpability when he appeared for sentencing in Hamilton District Court.

A report revealed he continued to victim-blame and claimed to have been acting in self-defence.

Newton's counsel, Mark Jepson, told the judge he had multiple background factors to take into account, including his drug and alcohol use, along with several brain injuries he'd suffered over the years.

'I don't have any ill-will towards him'

The judge explained how on the night of the attack, the victim, who was one of his supports, was home when Newton popped in.

She was sitting on the couch, and the pair began arguing.

His shopping bag had two cans of baked beans inside, and he swung it "violently", striking her in the face several times.

He then unleashed his physical assault, and she was left with a fractured jaw and swelling to the left side of her face and wrists.

The judge said it was obvious the attack had a "significant emotional impact and physical impact" on the victim, and a wider impact on the family.

Her victim impact statement outlined that despite the attack, she had no ill-will or hatred towards him, but was disturbed by it, and she now hoped to live the rest of her life with "whatever peace and happiness she can have".

She'd also requested a protection order, which Judge Philip Crayton granted.

'He lives on the brink of society'

Jepson said his client was regularly beaten as a child and urged the judge to acknowledge his upbringing as a causative factor in his offending.

Newton lived "on the brink of society", outside of social norms. He used drugs and alcohol and had violence in his upbringing.

"It's all a package deal," Jepson said.

But Judge Crayton wasn't convinced.

"But he was supported?" the judge asked.

"He lives with his family," Jepson replied.

"Yeah, so this isn't someone who has been surviving outside of society without support," the judge said.

Jepson reiterated the "multiple" head injuries his client had previously suffered, and that the Crown had reduced the charge down from the more serious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

'You deal with situations poorly'

In sending him to prison, Judge Crayton said Newton had relevant previous convictions, including injuring with intent to injure, and was assessed as being at a high level of reoffending and medium risk of harm to others.

A psychologist's report detailed the repeated victim-blaming and shifting of responsibility, along with head injuries and a diagnosis of a traumatic brain injury.

That affected his cognitive function due to his impulsiveness, emotional dysregulation, and lack of tolerance. No one could tell him what to do.

"You deal with situations poorly," the judge noted.

Judge Crayton jailed Newton for two years, three months, and three weeks.