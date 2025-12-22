Teeing up support for fire-damaged golf business

Queenstown's golfers are being asked to rally behind a local business following a fire.

The Frankton Golf Centre, owned by Queenstown’s council, was gutted in an accidental blaze on December 13.

The cause has not yet been confirmed.

While the 9-hole course remains open, and bookings are being taken online, the driving range and pro shop, run by Inspire Golf for more than a decade, are closed until further notice.

In a social media post, the Inspire Golf team, led by Jamie McIsaac, said they were working hard to rebuild and aimed to be open and operational as soon as possible with temporary on-site facilities, including a driving range and coaching.

In the meantime, they were offering additional value on voucher purchases "to help us get back on our feet".

"Your support over the past 12 years has meant the world to us," the post said.

"We truly wouldn’t be here without this incredible community behind us."

The team said they were also grateful to the Queenstown volunteer fire crews.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz