Elevating flights for the fancy

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
General manager Jon Brown said the Airbus helicopter was a ‘‘game changer’’ for the group.
‘‘It really elevates the [Wānaka] market,’’ Mr Brown said.
‘‘Wanaka has always been in the shadow of Queenstown in supporting the tourism market here.
‘‘We have some fantastic restaurants, fantastic lodges — and this is the equivalent in the sky.’’
The EC130 is widely regarded as one of the most refined single-engine helicopters in the world, with reduced noise and vibration, individual leather seating, and panoramic windows providing uninterrupted 180-degree views.
Mr Brown said the premium tourist market was maturing in the lakeside resort town and the company wanted to be able to provide for that market and offer a premium service in the region.
‘‘Wanaka is growing organically and we want to match Queenstown and build on our reputation.’’
The EC130 will be used for private charters at a cost of $4500 per hour, or wedding photos for about $2500.