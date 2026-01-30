Friday, 30 January 2026

Elevating flights for the fancy

    By Olivia Caldwell
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Wanaka Helicopter Group’s new Airbus EC130 helicopter is one of just 700 in the world. PHOTO:...
    Wanaka Helicopter Group’s new Airbus EC130 helicopter is one of just 700 in the world. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The sky is the limit for Wanaka’s growing high-end tourism market, Wānaka Helicopters Group says.The company has bought a multimillion-dollar Airbus EC130 helicopter to appeal to the premium tourism market and compete with Queenstown’s offerings.

    General manager Jon Brown said the Airbus helicopter was a ‘‘game changer’’ for the group.

    ‘‘It really elevates the [Wānaka] market,’’ Mr Brown said.

    ‘‘Wanaka has always been in the shadow of Queenstown in supporting the tourism market here.

    ‘‘We have some fantastic restaurants, fantastic lodges — and this is the equivalent in the sky.’’

    The EC130 is widely regarded as one of the most refined single-engine helicopters in the world, with reduced noise and vibration, individual leather seating, and panoramic windows providing uninterrupted 180-degree views.

    Mr Brown said the premium tourist market was maturing in the lakeside resort town and the company wanted to be able to provide for that market and offer a premium service in the region.

    ‘‘Wanaka is growing organically and we want to match Queenstown and build on our reputation.’’

    The EC130 will be used for private charters at a cost of $4500 per hour, or wedding photos for about $2500.

    olivia.caldwell@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    OUTSTREAM