Elevating flights for the fancy

Wanaka Helicopter Group’s new Airbus EC130 helicopter is one of just 700 in the world. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The sky is the limit for Wanaka’s growing high-end tourism market, Wānaka Helicopters Group says. The company has bought a multimillion-dollar Airbus EC130 helicopter to appeal to the premium tourism market and compete with Queenstown’s offerings.

General manager Jon Brown said the Airbus helicopter was a ‘‘game changer’’ for the group.

‘‘It really elevates the [Wānaka] market,’’ Mr Brown said.

‘‘Wanaka has always been in the shadow of Queenstown in supporting the tourism market here.

‘‘We have some fantastic restaurants, fantastic lodges — and this is the equivalent in the sky.’’

The EC130 is widely regarded as one of the most refined single-engine helicopters in the world, with reduced noise and vibration, individual leather seating, and panoramic windows providing uninterrupted 180-degree views.

Mr Brown said the premium tourist market was maturing in the lakeside resort town and the company wanted to be able to provide for that market and offer a premium service in the region.

‘‘Wanaka is growing organically and we want to match Queenstown and build on our reputation.’’

The EC130 will be used for private charters at a cost of $4500 per hour, or wedding photos for about $2500.

olivia.caldwell@odt.co.nz