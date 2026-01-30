Grid operator to hear power line concerns

Photo: ODT Files

Transpower representatives will meet members of the Gibbston community next week to discuss their concerns about a second power line running through the valley.

Simultaneously, a request for proposal is expected to go out for a detailed investigation into that line — part of a $225million project — to urgently cater for Queenstown’s growth.

The contentious power line is part of a broader, co-ordinated programme of work by Transpower, Aurora Energy and PowerNet, dubbed Energising Queenstown, which includes local electricity network upgrades and the integration of more rooftop solar, batteries and smart technology into the region’s grid.

The new work follows two years of talks with many groups throughout the region to understand future electricity demand and potential solutions, as well as a public consultation last year on four transmission line options to handle the load once existing capacity is reached, expected about 2032.

Three options would involve a second line between Cromwell and a new substation at Arrow Junction, near Arrowtown.

A fourth option was for a 105km line between Roxburgh and Queenstown’s Jacks Point, via the Remarkables Range.

However, that option was estimated to cost up to $460m.

Transpower grid development executive general manager Matt Webb told Allied Media the company was aware of the Wakatipu community’s ambitions to grow and electrify.

‘‘We want to support that, and we are working with all those groups to look at what are the opportunities for renewables and batteries and so on in the area, but we need both.’’

The detailed investigation of the proposed new line route was expected to take about three years, Mr Webb said.

The new line would ‘‘roughly follow’’ the existing 40.3km line from Cromwell, although the company would consider options for its alignment.

Last year, Allied Media reported Gibbston residents were concerned the proposed line would be a visual blot and a hazard risk if a predicted Alpine Fault earthquake struck.

However, Mr Webb said the present preferred option was ‘‘the shortest distance between two points’’, where power was available from Transpower’s existing 220kV network.

But he vowed to listen to the Gibbston community.

‘‘They’re obviously intimately concerned with the line route here,’’ he said.

‘‘Our team is going to speak to them directly ... to really walk them through this in detail ... giving them the opportunity to understand what we’re proposing, but also to hear from them what are the particular concerns, what are the particular pressure points, and opportunities to look at that.’’

While Transpower had rights recognising the value of electricity as a service, which could help ‘‘streamline’’ the resource consenting process, Mr Webb said the company did not want that to be a substitute for good engagement with locals.

‘‘We want to have adequate time to look at it properly, to understand the different benefits of different routes, properly, and to have ... consulted with the community.’’

Aurora Energy chief executive Richard Fletcher said many submitters felt the preferred option was a ‘‘good, balanced choice because it’s cost-effective and can grow with Queenstown’’.

‘‘We also heard interest in adding more rooftop solar in the region, smart technology and pricing that could move some electricity use to off-peak times, and spreading out upgrades over time.

‘‘We have listened carefully to the feedback and will continue to engage with local businesses, residents and other interested parties as we move forward.’’

Aurora and PowerNet are working to ensure rooftop solar and other flexible power technology is well integrated into the Wakatipu network, ‘‘and it’s wise for Transpower to look into the design of a new transmission line now’’.

PowerNet chief executive Paul Blue said along with local electricity network investment, the additional security a new line offered would mean growth could happen with confidence and there was ‘‘much less risk’’ of unplanned outages.

‘‘Wise investment now is critical to ensuring Queenstown can continue to innovate and succeed, rather than facing a future that is hamstrung by insufficient infrastructure.’’

