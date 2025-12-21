School bus phase-out plans

PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Ministry of Education (MoE) plans tweaking some Queenstown school bus services from term two next year as it prepares to phase out most of them.

It’s already flagged most services will be scrapped where "suitable" Otago Regional Council (ORC)- provided public transport already exists.

In a discussion with MoE last week, Wakatipu High principal Oded Nathan says "they’ve recognised ORC’s not ready to pick up the demand it’ll incur should the ministry buses be pulled".

"So they have agreed they’ll continue to run the vast majority of the buses, including some additional ones, in term two, but that will not be indefinite.

"They’re gonna change some of the bus stops to try to get them aligned with where ORC would eventually have them."

Following her chat with MoE last week, Queenstown Primary principal Fiona Cavanagh says she was assured an Arthurs Point bus run, shared with St Joseph’s School, would continue.

There’d also be a bus to pick up Mount Creighton/Bob’s Cove students who are not on a public bus route.

Cavanagh says she’d like that bus, since it would go past Fernhill/Sunshine Bay, to also pick up students from that area.

She’s also pressing for public buses taking students to make drop-offs and pick-ups outside her school.