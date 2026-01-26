Stray cow dies after being hit by car on SH1

A stray cow had been wandering on the Northern Motorway for hours before it was hit by a car and killed late last night.

A person driving a silver Mitsubishi Outlander along State Highway 1, just past Pigeon Flat, hit the wandering cow at 10pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The impact damaged the car and caused the cow to die, Snr Sgt Dinnissen added.

The road was partially blocked for some time while the cow’s carcass was moved to the side until the farmer could come out to move the body.

Throughout Sunday, the wandering cow had led to multiple calls to emergency services, however, every time they went to search for the cow it could not be found.

There were no injuries to any humans, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

