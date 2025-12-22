Knife-wielding man allegedly bit officer during arrest

A knife-wielding Dunedin man allegedly lashed out at police with his teeth leaving one officer in hospital with bite wounds.

While three other officers escaped being bitten, the one who did not would need ongoing blood checks over concerns about contracting Hepatitis.

The man came to the attention of police on Friday morning after the latest episode in an "ongoing harassment" campaign against the owner of a South Dunedin business, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 30-year-old man was confronted by staff at the Bridgman St business after he entered the office and walked around the property looking for the owner, whom he allegedly ran over in his car months earlier.

CCTV footage revealed the man had driven to the business in an allegedly stolen vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Staff asked the man to leave the business and police were called.

Officers found him walking along King Edward St, who approached him on foot and told him he was under arrest.

"He has brandished a knife to police, but he then did throw it away."

The man was handcuffed and restrained, but while being searched began "kicking and pulling against police", Snr Sgt Bond said.

"When he was taken to the ground, he has bit one of the police officers under the right armpit, which punctured the skin.

"That officer went to hospital to be assessed.

"He's also tried to bite two other police staff whilst on the ground."

The man allegedly tried to bite a fourth officer while being transferred to the police vehicle.

Snr Sgt Bond said the officers had sought medical advice.

There would be concerns about Hepatitis or other diseases transferable through saliva into broken skin, so ongoing monitoring and blood checks would be needed.

There had been previous interactions and court proceedings between the 30-year-old man and the Bridgman St business, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He alleged the man ‘‘previously ran over the owner . . . and there’s been ongoing harassment since then’’.

The incident in question unfolded on May 31, when the man crashed into the back of a car in Bedford St, St Clair.

When the business owner arrived to check on the damage to the vehicle, the man allegedly got back into his car and drove off "knocking the owner to the ground".

He was charged with wilful damage and assault with a blunt instrument.

The man appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Saturday, in relation to Friday’s incident.

He was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, injuring with intent to injure, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and possession of an offensive weapon, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman confirmed the man was scheduled to next appear in the court on Christmas Eve, in relation to all seven charges.

Hobby Lords managing director Liam O'Neill witnessed the arrest from out the window of their King Edward St store.

It was "for almost Christmas morning, pretty dramatic".

"We stopped work for a good 20 minutes while we were watching it.

"You don't see that many cops pile-driving a guy, and then we realised, oh, he had the knife.

"And that knife was big — it was not small."

The man was "pretty aggressive with the cops", Mr O’Neill said.

He was strong and the police officers were "really put through the wringer with that guy", all while it was pouring down with rain.

"He was fighting every inch of the way."

