One family, two heads

2023 head student Annika Thornton and her brother, 2025 head student, McKellar Thornton. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

It's rare for two high school head students to come from one family.

But that’s what’s happened at Wakatipu High where McKellar Thornton’s reign as a co-head student this year came two years after his sister Annika had the same role.

Annika, 19, says she set her sights on the role as far back as year 9.

She threw herself into a lot of extracurricular activities like the jazz band, musicals and kapa haka, as well as being deputy leader of Arthur House in year 12.

"I didn’t join the clubs because I wanted to be head student, but I really enjoyed my time in them."

During her year as co-head student she says she initiated a feedback forum where students could pass on their feedback and sat on a regional student council.

As with McKellar, a highlight was a three-week Outward Bound course in the Marlborough Sounds, which local property company Colliers shouts every head student.

Annika studied law and politics at Wellington’s Victoria University last year before taking a gap year this year, during which she nannied in Spain.

She returns to Victoria next year to study law and international relations, and would fancy some international humanitarian role.

McKellar’s followed some of Annika’s interests at school and has led the kapa haka ropu for the past three years.

He’s also been involved in rowing, winning a Maadi Cup silver medal last year, adventure racing, basketball and, earlier, rugby.

"I was part of the musicals, and they were some of the best times in my life."

As head student he enjoyed working with other school leaders, but admits "I did face a bit of exhaustion just because of the amount of things I committed myself to".

McKellar’s also attending Victoria University next year where he’ll study for a Bachelor of Arts majoring in theatre and te reo Maori.

Career-wise he says "stage acting is definitely a big passion, but I’m also interested in screen acting and getting behind the camera".